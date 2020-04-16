„Ich war einfach verloren”: Cori Gauff schreibt über psychische Probleme
Köln (SID) – Tennis-Toptalent Cori „Coco“ Gauff hatte schon früh mit psychischen Problemen zu kämpfen. Das schrieb die 16 Jahre alte US-Amerikanerin im Tennis-Blog „Behind the racket“. „Ich war einfach verloren“, schrieb Gauff über die Jahre 2017 und 2018: „In meinem Leben, war ich immer die Jüngste die etwas erreichte, das brachte Aufmerksamkeit, die ich nicht wollte.“
Durch diese Aufmerksamkeit „entstand dieser Druck, dass ich schnell gut sein musste.“ Das brachte die damals 13-Jährige zum Zweifeln „ich war mir nicht sicher ob ich das wirklich wollte. Ich hatte immer gute Ergebnisse, das war nicht das Problem, ich hatte nur keinen Spaß an dem, was ich liebte.“ Ein Jahr lang hatte Gauff mit diesen Gedanken zu kämpfen, dachte sogar daran, den Tennisschläger vorerst zur Seite zu legen: „Ich glaube nicht, dass es mit Tennis selbst zu tun hatte, vielleicht einfach damit, alles unter einen Hut zu bekommen.“
View this post on Instagram
“Throughout my life, I was always the youngest to do things, which added hype that I didn’t want. It added this pressure that I needed to do well fast. Once I let that all go, I started to have the results I wanted. Right before Wimbledon, going back to around 2017/18, I was struggling to figure out if this was really what I wanted. I always had the results so that wasn’t the issue, I just found myself not enjoying what I loved. I realized I needed to start playing for myself and not other people. For about a year I was really depressed. That was the toughest year for me so far. Even though I had, it felt like there weren’t many friends there for me. When you are in that dark mindset you don’t look on the bright side of things too often, which is the hardest part. I don’t think it had much to do with tennis, maybe just about juggling it all. I knew that I wanted to play tennis but didn’t know how I wanted to go about it. It went so far that I was thinking about possibly taking a year off to just focus on life. Choosing not to obviously was the right choice but I was close to not going in that direction. I was just lost. I was confused and overthinking if this was what I wanted or what others did. It took many moments sitting, thinking and crying. I came out of it stronger and knowing myself better than ever. Everyone asks me how I stay calm on court and I think it’s because I accepted who I am after overcoming low points in my life. Now, when I’m on court, I am just really thankful to be out there. Personally for me, I like playing for more than myself. One of the biggest things is to continue breaking barriers. At the same time I don’t like being compared to Serena or Venus. First, I am not at their level yet. I always feel like it’s not fair to the Williams sisters to be compared to someone who is just coming up. It just doesn’t feel right yet, I still look at them as my idols. With all their accolades I shouldn’t be put in the same group yet. Of course I hope to get to where they are but they are the two women that set the pathway for myself, which is why I can never be them.” @cocogauff Go to behindtheracquet.com for extended stories, podcast and merch
Gauff entschied sich dann doch gegen ein frühes Karriereende, für sie „offensichtlich die richtige Entscheidung“. 2018 gab sie mit gerade einmal 14 Jahren ihr Profi-Debüt, 2019 setzte sie sich in der ersten Runde des Wimbledon-Turniers gegen ihr Vorbild Venus Williams durch. Diese Erfolge verdanke sie auch der schwierigen Phase: „Ich bin stärker daraus hervorgekommen und kenne mich selbst besser als je zuvor.“
Auch mit der öffentlichen Aufmerksamkeit könne die 16-Jährige mittlerweile besser umgehen. „Ich gewöhne mich an den Gedanken, dass manche mich als Vorbild sehen“, obwohl es „ein bisschen zusätzlichen Druck bringt.“ Gleichzeitig möge sie es aber auch „für mehr als nur mich selbst zu spielen.“
0 KommentareSchreibe einen Kommentar