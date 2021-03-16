Rafael Nadal sagt Turnierstart in Miami ab

Köln (SID) – Tennis-Star Rafael Nadal hat für das ATP-Turnier in Miami (24. März bis 4. April) abgesagt. „Ich bin traurig mitzuteilen, dass ich nicht in Miami spielen werde, eine Stadt, die ich liebe“, schrieb der Grand-Slam-Rekordchampion am Dienstag auf Twitter: „Ich muss mich vollständig erholen und für die Sandplatzsaison in Europa bereit machen.“

Sad to announce that I won’t be playing in Miami, a city that I love. I need to fully recover and get ready for the clay court season in Europe. Special message to my fans in the US and in particular to the great Spanish speaking community FL who always give me a great support!💪🏻

— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 16, 2021