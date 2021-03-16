Rafael Nadal nimmt nicht am ATP-Turnier in Miami teil

Rafael Nadal sagt Turnierstart in Miami ab

Köln (SID) – Tennis-Star Rafael Nadal hat für das ATP-Turnier in Miami (24. März bis 4. April) abgesagt. „Ich bin traurig mitzuteilen, dass ich nicht in Miami spielen werde, eine Stadt, die ich liebe“, schrieb der Grand-Slam-Rekordchampion am Dienstag auf Twitter: „Ich muss mich vollständig erholen und für die Sandplatzsaison in Europa bereit machen.“

Der 34 Jahre alte Spanier hatte wegen Rückenproblemen nach seinem Viertelfinal-Aus bei den Australian Open bereits auf die Turniere in Rotterdam und Dubai verzichtet.

