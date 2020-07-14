ATP-Turnier in Basel abgesagt
Frankfurt/Main (SID) – Die diesjährige Ausgabe des Tennis-Hallenturniers in Basel ist offiziell abgesagt. Nachdem die Veranstalter bei der Spielervereinigung ATP schon vor einem Monat aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie eine Absage des Herren-Turniers beantragt hatten, stimmte diese nun zu. Das teilten die Organisatoren der Swiss Indoors am Dienstag mit.
Die 50. Ausgabe des Heimturniers von Grand Slam-Rekordchampion Roger Federer, der seine Saison verletzungsbedingt bereits beendet hat, hätte eigentlich vom 24. Oktober bis zum 1. November stattfinden sollen.
„Corona kennt leider keine Freunde“, sagte Turnierdirektor Roger Brennwald: „Und mögliche Geisterspiele oder Social Distancing sind für uns von Beginn weg nicht in Frage gekommen.“ Die Jubiläumsausgabe ist nun vom 23. bis 31. Oktober 2021 geplant.
View this post on Instagram
Dear tennis friends, As a result of the Corona pandemic, the world's third largest indoor tournament has been definitively cancelled. The ATP has now formally approved the request to cancel the Swiss Indoors Basel, after the tournament management of the Swiss Indoors had already declared in mid-June that it would be irresponsible and unfeasible to hold the tournament in view of the medical, social and economic uncertainty. The 50th anniversary will so be postponed until next year and will take place from 23 to 31 October 2021. Read the full statement on our website. Link in Bio. We’d like to thank you, the players, and especially our partners and sponsors for your understanding and support and are looking forward to celebrate next year’s tournament with all of you. Information for ticket holders: Ticket holders have the right to return their tickets via Ticketcorner. The ticket costs will be refunded by Ticketcorner. Alternatively, tickets remain valid for next year’s edition: Same game day, same seat numbers. The current advance sale is suspended and will continue on 1 September 2020 in view of next year's event. #swissindoorsbasel #swissindoors2020 #atp #atptour #tennis
0 KommentareSchreibe einen Kommentar