ATP-Turnier in Basel abgesagt

Dear tennis friends, As a result of the Corona pandemic, the world's third largest indoor tournament has been definitively cancelled. The ATP has now formally approved the request to cancel the Swiss Indoors Basel, after the tournament management of the Swiss Indoors had already declared in mid-June that it would be irresponsible and unfeasible to hold the tournament in view of the medical, social and economic uncertainty. The 50th anniversary will so be postponed until next year and will take place from 23 to 31 October 2021. Read the full statement on our website. Link in Bio. We'd like to thank you, the players, and especially our partners and sponsors for your understanding and support and are looking forward to celebrate next year's tournament with all of you. Information for ticket holders: Ticket holders have the right to return their tickets via Ticketcorner. The ticket costs will be refunded by Ticketcorner. Alternatively, tickets remain valid for next year's edition: Same game day, same seat numbers. The current advance sale is suspended and will continue on 1 September 2020 in view of next year's event.