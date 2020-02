Nach Australian Open-Aus: Klare Worte von Serena-Coach Mouratoglou

View this post on Instagram

Today was a tough day for #TeamSerena but, as always, she gave it all despite her lack of energy. I understand how disappointing it is for her fans but you can be sure that she is giving it all on a daily basis to achieve her dreams. Thanks to all of you for always believing in her, and always rooting for her. This is extremely precious. The quest continues. #serena Big congratulations to @qiang.wang92 and her coach @thomdrouet for this performance and her improvements.