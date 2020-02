Carina Witthöft muss Comeback verschieben

View this post on Instagram

First of all thank you to everyone for the lovely and motivating messages i received about my comeback. It’s extremely hard for me to tell you that i unfortunately had to withdraw from the Tournament in Altenkirchen next week due to injury. How it looks like i haven’t listen to my body i should have done it. Therefore i can’t say how the near future will look like but i will keep you updated. I appreciate the love i received over the last days, weeks, months and years ❤️