Nadal: So sieht mein perfekter Spieler aus

View this post on Instagram

2⃣1⃣4⃣ Kmph from Ivo Karlovic on Day 2 of the #TataOpenMaharashtra 2019! 🔥 How's that for the IndianOil Servo Serve of the day! 🤘😎 . . . #AdvantagePune #TOM2019 #ATPTour #ATP #Tennis